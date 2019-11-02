Construction starts on San Antonio hospital exclusively for women, children

SAN ANTONIO - University Hospital broke ground Saturday on a hospital dedicated to the needs of women and children — the only one of its kind in South Texas, according to a news release.

Construction on the 12-story Women's and Children's Hospital at University Hospital in the South Texas Medical Center is scheduled to be finished in late 2022.

"The women, the babies, and the children who will come through the doors of this new hospital will have unique needs and challenges, and we will be there to meet them with compassion and kindness," University Health System CEO George B. Hernández Jr. said in the release.

RELATED: Pregnant Comal ISD teacher diagnosed with breast cancer honored with 'Pink Out' game

The hospital will have 300 beds and will measure 500,000 square feet. A parking garage with 900 slots for patients and visitors will be connected to the hospital.

The construction progress of the women's and children's hospital can be seen live online.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.