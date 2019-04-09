CR wants Fisher Price infant sleeper recalled citing more deaths

SAN ANTONIO - Consumer Reports said last week’s government warning about a popular Fisher-Price baby sleeper doesn't go far enough, saying there have been more deaths than previously reported.

Based on its investigation, Consumer Reports has advised parents to stop using infant inclined sleep products for unsupervised sleep altogether.

A Consumer Reports investigation revealed far more deaths linked to the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper than stated last week by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price.

Then, the joint statement included warnings to stop using the product when infants turn 3 months old or as soon as infants can roll over, citing reports of 10 infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper that have occurred since 2015.

But Fisher-Price has confirmed to Consumer Reports that it is aware of 32 infant deaths associated with the Rock 'n Play Sleeper since the product was introduced in 2009. Consumer Reports' review also found fatalities involving children younger than 3 months old.

"The danger goes beyond the risk of rollovers, and that's why medical experts explain that products like the Rock 'n Play Sleeper should not be used by any infant for unsupervised sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep guidelines state that babies should not be put to bed at an incline because it can increase the risk of suffocation," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports' deputy of special projects.

Fisher-Price told Consumer Reports, "The loss of a child is a devastating tragedy." It noted that the company does not believe that "any deaths have been caused by the product" citing "the many situations where a medical/health condition was identified as the cause of death, and/or those in which the product was clearly used in a manner contrary to the safety warnings and instructions."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission responded to Consumer Reports by saying it is "continuing to evaluate the product and investigate whether it contains a defect ... and if the evidence indicates a need for a recall, we will take that step."

Pediatricians have long recommended that babies always sleep alone on their backs on a firm, flat surface without any soft objects or loose bedding.

Fisher-Price's full statement:

"The safety of children is our highest priority. The loss of a child is tragic and heart-breaking.

For almost 90 years, generations of parents have trusted Fisher-Price to provide high-quality and safe products for their children, and we work hard to earn that trust every day. We stand by the safety of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper. The product meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). We continue to work closely with the Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding the safe use of our products, including the Rock 'n Play Sleeper. It is essential that the product warnings and instructions are always followed. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that parents and caregivers have the information necessary to create a safe sleep environment for infants." - Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price

Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement:

"CPSC is continuing to investigate the product and, if the evidence indicates a need for a recall, we will take that step. At this time, we are focusing on deaths associated with the rollover hazard, though we acknowledge that we are aware of other deaths that have occurred in a Rock 'n Play."

