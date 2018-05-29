Consumer Roundup: Stroller, IKEA bicycle recalled; Hasbro wants to recycle your toys

SAN ANTONIO - If you bought Bertolli olive oil within the past eight years, you could have some money coming your way if you claim it.

The company is paying out a $7 million class action lawsuit over claims some products were incorrectly labeled as “imported from Italy” or “extra virgin.” The company denies any wrongdoing.

The settlement covers the following three kinds of Bertolli olive oil purchased between these dates:

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil, between May 23, 2010 and April 16, 2018

Bertolli Classico Olive Oil, between May 23, 2010 and December 30, 2015

Bertolli Extra Light Olive Oil, between May 23, 2010 and December 30, 2015

Consumer can file a claim through www.oliveoilsettlement.com. No proof of purchase is necessary. How much a consumer may receive depends on how many people file a claim.

Stroller Recall

Potentially dangerous strollers are being recalled because they fail to meet federal safety standards. The recall involves the U.S. model of Jané Muum strollers sold from July 2016 through August 2017.

The problem is that an infant can pass through the opening between the armrest and seat bottom and his head or neck could be trapped or strangled. No incidents have been reported.

Parents should contact the company for a free repair. For more information: www.cpsc.gov.

Bicycle Recall

Ikea is recalling thousands of its SLADDA bicycles. The belt can break and the rider can fall. They were sold from August 2016 though January 2018 for between $400 and $500.

Consumers should return the bikes to the store for a full refund.

Toy Recycling Program

If the kids have outgrown their toys, Hasbro wants you to send them back so they can be used to make park benches, flower pots, play spaces and more.

The toymaker launched a recycling program and is open Hasbro games, plastic toys, electronics, dolls and more. Ride-on toys and baby products are not being accepted.

Consumers need to set up an account through Hasbro’s partner in the project, Terracycle. A free shipping label will be provided. The website is www.hasbrotoyrecycling.com

