SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio River Authority will be doing a controlled burn in the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk Tuesday.

SARA is working with Raven Environmental Services in conducting the prescribed burn. The San Antonio Fire Department will also monitor the burn.

The burn will begin at 10 a.m. and certain public roads and trail closures will be implemented along Mission Parkway.

