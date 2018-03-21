Controlled burn to take place Thursday on NW side at Government Canyon

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is asking the community to not be alarmed by the possible large plumes of smoke that will be created by a controlled burn on Thursday.

SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington said that personnel with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be conducting a “coordinated, prescribed burn in Government Canyon State Natural Area.”

Arrington said residents may see large plumes of smoke from the far northwest side of town during the controlled activity.

Government Canyon is located in the 12800 block of Galm Road outside Loop 1604 near Culebra Road.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.