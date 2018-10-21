Converse firefighter arrested on family violence charge, records show

CONVERSE, Texas - A Converse firefighter was arrested Sunday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury against a family member, online records show.

Alex Reyna, 30, was arrested by the New Braunfels Police Department and booked at the Guadalupe County Jail before he was subsequently released on a $4,000 bond, according to records.

Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez told KSAT he wasn't aware of the details of the arrest and said his agency will have to conduct its own investigation.

Valdez said the arrest came as a surprise to him, describing Reyna, a 5-year employee, as a "model employee."

He said his department takes domestic violence seriously and will meet with city officials to determine what to do with Reyna, as his employment with the fire department has not been terminated.

Authorities with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office and New Braunfels Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the incident.

