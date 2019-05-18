Converse police find guns, drugs in man's car after chase

CONVERSE, TX - Converse Police have one person in custody after he led them on a police chase.

A Converse police sergeant said the chase started when an officer tried to pull over a driver in a 2010 Honda Civic around midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Station Street.

The driver drove away and led officers on a chase that ended near Binz-Engleman and Foster roads. When officers arrested the man at the intersection they searched his car. They found guns, methamphetamine and a substance that looked like cocaine, according to police.

Converse police have not released the driver's name or what charges he may face.

