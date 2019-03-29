Converse police arrest main suspect accused of shooting 2 men in Sept.

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men wounded in September 2018.

Jaton Bahlow was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road by members with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Capt. Robert Avella, of the Converse Police Department, said around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers went to the 9800 block of Twin Saddles, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

On that day, police said the men were sitting in their vehicle in front of their home when someone in a silver sedan drove up and opened fire.

Police said the men were able to flee in their vehicle but later crashed and ran to the nearest home for help.

#BREAKINGNEWS police tell me two men in this Converse neighborhood were shot 4 times each after an apparent driveby shooting turned into a chase. pic.twitter.com/vFANZ0OfxT — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) September 21, 2018

They were rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe an AR-15 rifle was used in the shooting, and while Bahlow is considered as the main suspect, Avella said other arrests are expected in the case.

According to online records, Bahlow has a prevous arrest for unlawful carry of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

The case remains an active and open investigation, Avella said.

