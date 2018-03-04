Converse police chief updates community on teen's murder investigation

CONVERSE, Texas - Speaking to more than 50 people gathered in the rain by the scene of a 17-year-old's murder, Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas addressed the concerned and curious members of the community.

"We do feel very confident that we'll make an arrest," Villegas said.

The assembled group was gathered at the MacArthur Park subdivision's community pool. On the other side of the fence, Zachary Segura had lain bleeding in the parking lot just six days earlier. Two days later, he died.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot near Converse playground Sunday dies

The Sunday afternoon shooting has shaken the tidy and clean neighborhood.

"It's scary 'cause there's usually kids always here," said one neighbor who asked not to be named. "It's a pretty safe neighborhood."

Villegas answered questions and spoke about some of the basics of the case. He also emphasized that the crime was not random.

"This was more of an isolated, targeted, you know, risky behavior. It wasn't like these guys were out here targeting the public at large," Villegas told reporters following the meeting.

Police have said Segura and his shooter were struggling over what police believe was a package of some kind that was put into a backpack. They believe the killer ran off with it after the shooting.

For Kathy Myers, the meeting's organizer, the gathering was also a chance for the community to take a stand.

"I didn't want just lip service," she said. "We need action."

READ MORE: 'It didn't look good at all': Woman who rendered aid to Converse victim until EMS arrived

Following the meeting, some neighbors signed up for a Citizen's Police Academy or a future neighborhood watch group.

"They want to be on top of it and say what can we do now and get ahead of any other thing happening like this," Villegas said. "And that's what this is about."

So when the assembled neighbors walked back to their respective homes, they did so as a community.

Any criminal activity, they're going to have to think twice now," neighbor Jack Mata said as he left. "Because this community is going to come together and realize we don't want this happening ever again in our community."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.