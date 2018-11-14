Converse police using home surveillance video to capture criminals

CONVERSE, Texas - The Converse Police Department is asking members of the community to enlist in its Camera Registry Program in an effort to fight crime.

The program allows members of the community to register their exterior facing surveillance cameras with the Police Department, which will make it easier for police to locate and view footage when crime occurs.

Police said access to home surveillance footage could help investigators quickly identify suspects.

"Many residents and businesses are now utilizing surveillance cameras and these cameras may capture persons and events without the owner’s knowledge and this captured information may help the police department solve crimes and help keep the city safe," police said in a news release.

Police have successfully located criminals after posting photos of suspects captured from home surveillance cameras onto their Facebook page, in local newspapers, on Crime Stoppers bulletins and running the photos in TV news broadcasts.

People who register for the program can be directly contacted by police whenever a crime occurs in their area. The program does not give Converse police direct access to a homeowner's surveillance feed and registration in the program can be deleted at any time.

There is no cost to register, and a registrant's information will be kept confidential.

More information on the program can be found on the Converse police website.

