Converse using newly formed Code Action Team to tear down dangerous properties

CONVERSE, Texas - The city of Converse has called for the demolition of nine abandoned structures in the past six months as part of an effort to get rid of dangerous, dilapidated buildings.

The newly formed Code Action Team — made up of police, firefighters, code enforcement and other city agencies — looks at the issues surrounding properties that pose a fire or crime risk and bring down property values, Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Luis Valdez said.

“We had a lot of dangerous structures. They were ready to collapse. We had vagrants living in them,” he said.

Nicole Mutter lives in one of the communities where several buildings were torn down. She said the demolition of the buildings has made her feel safer.

“They are unsightly. There’s a lot of broken windows, broken doors, basically dilapidated homes that were providing a safe haven for wildlife,” she said, referring to the snakes, possums and raccoons that were found inside.

The Code Action Team also calls for the proper removal of debris.

Falling tree branches were pruned, Mutter said, and people in the community have also stepped up to beautify their area.

Mutter chipped in by painting the fire hydrants so they are more visible for fire crews at night.

Valdez said other properties are also on the Code Action Team’s radar but not for demolition.

“We are planning some makeovers of those homes,” he said, referring to how local churches are stepping in to lead that charge.

Property owners are responsible for the cost of the demolition if the city is forced to level a home. The city will do it but put a lien on the property.

Demolition costs anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000, Valdez said.

The city said it fell behind with its enforcement of code compliance to ensure buildings don’t get in this condition. It said the Code Action Team will stay on top of that moving forward.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.