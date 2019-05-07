Convicted child molester receives 15 years probation for abusing preschoolers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jayrico Hamilton, 26, pleaded guilty in March to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct after admitting to molesting children at the Bright Horizons Child Care Learning Center in Orlando.

Hamilton was a day care teacher who faced up to life in prison if he'd been found guilty in a jury trial.

A judge in Orange County sentenced him to 15 years sexual offender probation as part of a deal reached with the state, according to KSAT sister station WKMG.

Multiple parents told investigators that Hamilton, known as "Mr. Jay," sexually abused their children during nap time.

Most of the victims were 3- and 4-years-old at the time of the molestation.

The father of one of the victims told WKMG, "this is the worst thing that has ever happened to us."

Hamilton is not allowed to contact the victims or their families.

"Unfortunately for this child, it's a life sentence. Healing from abuse is a very long journey, but we are pleased the family has some measure of closure," said sex abuse attorney Jeff Herman.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.