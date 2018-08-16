Convicted drunken driver: 'I hate myself'

SAN ANTONIO - Her testimony often difficult to understand, Sylvia Herrera, 30, sobbed as she told a jury she had no memory of a traffic crash that left two people dead and two others critically injured.

"I feel so unworthy of myself," Herrera said Thursday during the punishment phase of her trial. "I feel like I should have died that night."

Herrera's blood alcohol level was .19, more than twice the legal limit, the night of June 20, 2015, when she crashed her car into a car waiting at a traffic light at Loop 410 and Highway 151.

The occupants of the car's back seat, Nicholas Ramirez, 22, and Lauren Molina, 21, were killed. The driver and a front seat passenger were critically injured.

Ramirez and Molina had just finished their shifts at a Cheddar's restaurant less than a mile from the scene of the accident and were on their way home when the crash happened.

Herrera, who pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, testified that she has no memory of the wreck. She said she learned of the fatal accident from police while she was in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries she received in the crash.

"Every single day I hate myself," Herrera said.

She said that she cries daily for the families of the victims.

"I cannot begin to think as to what they have to go through every single day," Herrera said through halting sobs.

Staring directly at the families of the victims sitting in the courtroom, she apologized. And she made a request.

"If you ever just can find it in your heart to forgive me, please do," she asked.

Herrera said that she will willingly accept any punishment the jury decides.

The punishment ranges from probation to 60 years in prison, should the sentences be stacked.

