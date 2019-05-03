Convicted sex offender from SA arrested in Pleasanton for failing to register as sex offender

PLEASANTON, Texas - A convicted sex offender from San Antonio was arrested after trying to fly under the radar.

Police in Pleasanton said they came across 33-year-old Jeremy Lee Cantu during a traffic stop.

Officers said he gave them a fake name, but after investigating, they learned his true identity.

Investigators said Cantu has been staying in and around the Pleasanton area without registering as a sex offender, which the law requires him to do.

Police said he is also a self-proclaimed gang member.

Cantu is in the Atascosa County jail.

