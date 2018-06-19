Convicted thief busted again after found with 80 feet of copper from downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 50-year-old man who has a history of stealing copper and brass from the downtown and River Walk areas.

The man, identified as Troy Sova, was taken into custody Saturday near the San Pedro Creek Culture Park after San Antonio Park Police officers found Sova in possession of 80 feet worth of copper.

Park Police said officers recognized Sova as the suspect in recent copper thefts and he was wanted for stealing brass railings owned by the city from the River Walk area.

According to a police report, Sova was seen sitting on a bench with copper tubing in hand and was observed by officers bending and breaking it to pieces. When officers began to approach Sova, he began to walk away leaving the copper on the bench.

After running Sova’s identification, officers arrested him on an active warrant for stealing brass railings that belong to the city, the police report said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said nearby hotel surveillance also captured Sova on May 31 near the River Walk “running with several pieces of brass railings on his shoulder.”

SAPD detectives later discovered that Sova had been selling the stolen copper and brass to nearby salvage yards.

According to online court records, Sova has a history of theft charges that date back to 2008. Sova was previously convicted of theft of copper/aluminum/brass after he was found stealing copper in 2012 from Travis Park United Methodist Church, which is located downtown in the 200 block of East Travis Street.

A judge sentenced him to four years in prison. According to online records, Sova was released from prison in November 2017.

Police said similar thefts were being committed in the past several months. Park Police said it will be following up on the recent thefts.

Sova is being charged with theft of copper/aluminum/brass, which is a state felony. His bond was set at $35,000.

