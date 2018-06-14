'COPS' episode with BCSO to air next week

SAN ANTONIO - The "COPS" episodes featuring Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are finally headed to a TV near you.

BCSO has confirmed the first episode will air Monday.

Production crews filmed the footage last year between September and November.

"COPS" is a documentary television series that has been on the air since 1989. It aired on FOX until 2013 when it moved to the SPIKE channel. It's currently in its 31st season.

