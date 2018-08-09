Corgis up for adoption after man charged with animal cruelty

GEORGETOWN, Texas - North Texas Corgi Rescue has been inundated with calls about five corgis that were taken from a home in Williamson County during an animal seizure.

The corgis will be up for adoption Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the rescue.

The corgis were seized as part of a raid on a private residence in rural Georgetown.

Animal control was called to the home of Jeffery Dollard after being alerted by one of his relatives who went to feed Dollard’s animals while he was in the hospital, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 14 dead dogs, cats and birds on July 24 at Dollard’s home in Georgetown, according to the Statesman.

The seized animals, which include dogs, cats, chickens, cockatiels, a pea hen and a parakeet, were split among several Texas shelters and rescues.

Charges for Dollard are pending and interest in the corgis continues to grow.

