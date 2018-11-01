Could what happened to Austin's water happen in San Antonio? SAWS says no

SAN ANTONIO - After Austin didn't have clean water for a week, some people are wondering if it could happen in San Antonio.

Historic flooding caused Austin's water treatment plants to be contaminated. The San Antonio Water System wants people to know that can't happen here.

People in Austin were forced to cut down their water use, and a boil water advisory was also issued. SAWS sent a 5,000-gallon tanker full of clean water to help those in Austin.

SAWS said it's a lot more difficult for silt and debris to get into our reservoirs.

"San Antonio is groundwater, and Austin is primarily, almost 100 percent, surface water," said Anne Hayden, communications manager for SAWS. "One of the main advantages of the Edwards (Aquifer) is that we don't have to treat Edwards water. It comes from the ground. We add a little chlorine, a little fluoride and we distribute it."

The boil water advisory in Austin was eventually lifted. Austin's sole water supply is the Colorado River. SAWS said we have seven sources.

