Councilwoman stresses importance of vehicle, pedestrian laws after fatality on West Side

By Japhanie Gray - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - After a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the West Side on Friday night, residents are not only stressing the importance of their neighbors using crosswalks, but a city official is also weighing in on responsibilities drivers need to honor, as well.

  • Alejandro de Hoyos, 53, was killed while walking down Guadalupe Street on Friday night when a sports car hit him. Last January, a 75-year-old using his walker was killed by a vehicle at night in the same area.

  • District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said Vision Zero is in place in San Antonio. It’s an initiative to limit the number of pedestrian fatalities to zero.

  • Officials have tried different projects, such as adding more lights, sidewalks and “Don’t Block the Box” crosswalks. All of the improvements were made possible through a 2017 bond worth $48 million.

  • Gonzales stressed the importance of pedestrians using crosswalks to prevent future accidents.

  • Pedestrians caught not using a crosswalk could be fined up $152. Drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians could face a fine up to $200.

What Gonzales is saying about Vision Zero:

“We have to continue to implement the policies for Vision Zero that we are working on now, and that has to do with engineering and enforcement and encouragement — encouraging everyone to follow the rules and also educating ourselves.”

