Councilwoman stresses importance of vehicle, pedestrian laws after fatality on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - After a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the West Side on Friday night, residents are not only stressing the importance of their neighbors using crosswalks, but a city official is also weighing in on responsibilities drivers need to honor, as well.

Fast Facts:

Alejandro de Hoyos, 53, was killed while walking down Guadalupe Street on Friday night when a sports car hit him. Last January, a 75-year-old using his walker was killed by a vehicle at night in the same area.

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said Vision Zero is in place in San Antonio. It’s an initiative to limit the number of pedestrian fatalities to zero.

Officials have tried different projects, such as adding more lights, sidewalks and “Don’t Block the Box” crosswalks. All of the improvements were made possible through a 2017 bond worth $48 million.

Gonzales stressed the importance of pedestrians using crosswalks to prevent future accidents.

Pedestrians caught not using a crosswalk could be fined up $152. Drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians could face a fine up to $200.

What Gonzales is saying about Vision Zero:

“We have to continue to implement the policies for Vision Zero that we are working on now, and that has to do with engineering and enforcement and encouragement — encouraging everyone to follow the rules and also educating ourselves.”

