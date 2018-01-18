Counselors on hand at Devine HS following student's self-harm attempt, superintendent says

DEVINE, Texas - The Devine Independent School District is providing counselors to its high school students after a student committed an act of self-harm at the school Thursday morning, DIHS Superintendent Scott Sostarich said.

The incident happened on campus and the student was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio for treatment.

The high school was on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no threat to students.

School district officials say no weapon was found on campus and parents were notified about the situation through the school's messaging system.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, we have an extensive list of phone numbers and resources available HERE.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.