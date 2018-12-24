1 arrested after county commissioner's car stolen from repair shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in custody after police said he stole a car belonging to Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo from an East Side auto repair shop Nov. 19.

Marvin Lee, 17, is facing a charge of theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

Authorities said Lee and two other men approached a repair shop in the 1700 block of East Commerce Street asking for directions to the police pound. According to an affidavit, staff at the auto repair shop told the men they were on the wrong side of town and asked them to leave.

A short time later, a neighbor alerted the shop owner that Elizondo's vehicle, which was left running in the driveway of the shop, was being stolen. The owner told police it was Lee who was behind the wheel of the 2013 Honda Accord.

The shop owner got into a truck and attempted to track Lee down but lost him in a neighborhood, the affidavit states.

According to court documents, police recovered the Honda in the 1500 block of Noble Oak Drive the next day after a homeowner said three men had asked them for a jump for the stolen vehicle. The men took off before police got to the scene, the affidavit states, but a description of the men was shared with police.

Later, police found Lee and a juvenile boy in the 1300 block of Pinn Road. Police detained the pair and found keys to the stolen vehicle in Lee's pocket, the affidavit states. Authorities ended up letting Lee go but re-arrested him Sunday after the shop owner picked Lee out of a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Elizondo on Sunday commended police for quickly finding his vehicle, adding that the community should support police efforts.

Online court records show Lee is facing three theft charges.

