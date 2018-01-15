3-hour SWAT standoff ends with man in custody

BEXAR COUNTY - An hours long SWAT standoff ended with a man in custody and facing charges.

The standoff ended around 1 p.m. Sunday after three hours of tracking the suspect who authorities believe was involved in a disturbance.

Authorities began following the suspect when sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a disturbance on 7600 block of South Foster Road around 10 a.m..

Sheriff's Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said the 23-year-old suspect was involved in that disturbance and that the suspect fired several shots into the ground and ran.

Deputies started searching for the suspect with a DPS helicopter keeping track as the man ran through fields and brush along Foster Road.

The helicopter pilot then saw the suspect jump into a van off Foster Road about a mile from the East Central ISD administration building.

Gonzalez said deputies hurried to the scene and called for the SWAT team when the man would not come out of the van.

They managed to talk him out after hours of negotiation.

Deputies moved in and arrested the suspect, and later found the handgun he allegedly fired earlier.

Charges are now pending against the man.

