Couple attempting to lure Texas kids into van with puppies, candy, police warn

CLEVELAND, Texas - A Houston-area school district's police department sent an alert to parents after students reported that a man and woman had attempted to lure them into an unmarked van with the promise of puppies or candy.

The Cleveland Independent School District's Police Department reported that students who ride school buses in the Bella Vista neighborhood were approached by a man who sometimes had a woman with him.

Students told police the couple drove a white van of an unknown model "with card board covering the area where the license plate should be." The vehicle, according to the notice, has "very dark windows."

Students described the man as having a beard and wearing dark sunglasses.

"Both the male and the female have specifically attempted to lure or coax our students to approach said van under the guise of looking at 'a box of puppies' or the 'gift of candy,'" the alert says.

Cleveland ISD officials said that, so far, no student has approached the van and all students have fled when approached.

