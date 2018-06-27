Couple caught on camera stealing packages ID'd, meth found in home, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Two people that were caught on camera stealing packages from mail boxes in Cordillera Ranch have been identified as a married couple from Boerne, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for Valeska Shilling, 30, and Rudy Shilling, 31, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were notified of the thefts on June 19 when a deputy took a report of an Amazon package that was stolen from the mail box clusters in Cordillera Ranch.

Surveillance photos showed the pair stealing numerous packages.

The photos were posted on the Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page earlier this week and that led to several tips from residents.

Deputies searched the couple’s home and found numerous Amazon boxes and mail packaging that belonged to other addresses in the county.

Officers also located methamphetamine in plain sight, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said 50 to 60 items were recovered that appeared to have been stolen and at least 10 of the boxes had names and addresses.

The sheriff’s office was in the process of contacting residents to see if they can identify their property.

The packages appeared to have been stolen from the Boerne, Bergheim and Cordillera areas.

Residents who had Amazon or any packages stolen from these areas can contact the Kendall County Criminal Investigations Division to determine if it's their property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Shillings is asked to call the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 830-249-9721 or leave a tip on the department’s Crime Stoppers page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.