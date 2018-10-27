Couple escapes quick-burning mobile home fire; kitten died in blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A Southwest side couple is without a home after it caught fire at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The flames broke out at the couple's mobile home in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they believe it was an electrical fire.

The couple was able to get out safely. Their dog and pot belly pig that lived near their home were also unharmed by the fire. However, their kitten died in the flames.

According to Battalion Chief Russell Johnson, loud noises alerted the couple to the blaze.

“They said they heard loud popping and lights started flickering and the fire started near the braker box,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the home and a back addition to it were destroyed. He said older mobile homes, such as the one destroyed in the fire, are known to burn quickly when they catch fire.

Johnson said the couple is lucky they got out since there wasn’t a smoke alarm to alert them. Johnson said people should get their smoke detectors checked out before the winter season.

To get smoke detectors installed, "the fire department does it for free,” Johnson said. “All they have to do is dial 211.”

