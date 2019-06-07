Couple face child sexual assault charges in 3 counties, Kendall County sheriff's say

BOERNE, Texas - A man already charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography is now facing child sexual assault charges in three counties after Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigators found evidence leading to the additional charges, a news release said.

Investigators discovered a video of Edgar Miller and his girlfriend, Amanda Walker, discussing the sexual assault of a child, the news release said.

Investigators said Walker later admitted to them that Miller had assaulted a child three times over a peroid of a year.

One of the incidents occurred in Bexar County and two occurred in Guadalupe County, investigators said.

Miller is being held at the Kendall County Jail on a $5 million bond on several charges.

Walker is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.

Her bond was set at $500,000.

