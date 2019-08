SAN ANTONIO - A couple was displaced from their home after a fire ripped through their South side apartment.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Drury Lane around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the flames sparked after an electrical short on the air conditioning system. Crews had been working on the AC system Friday.

Officials estimate the apartment suffered around $20,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

