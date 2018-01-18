Couple on trial for dog attack that severed 72-year-old neighbor's arm

SAN ANTONIO - A couple is on trial for a dog attack that was so brutal it severed their 72-year-old neighbor’s arm.

Doris Mixon-Smith was working in a garden she shared with her neighbors, Alphonso McCloud and his wife, Stanyelle Miles-McCloud, when the couple’s dog attacked her on the afternoon of March 6, 2017.

“She tried to make it into her house, but that dog latched onto her left arm and it tore muscle and bone, and sinew such that the EMT’s, when they got there, clearly stated that it amputated her arm,” prosecutor Daryl Harris told the jury as the couple’s trial began.

The couple is facing dangerous dog attack, serious bodily injury charges, and, if convicted, a punishment ranging from two to 10 years in prison. Both are eligible for probation.

The couple’s lawyer, Kenneth Baker, told the jury that the dog, a pit bull mix named “Bully,” was “a good family dog” and that the attack was out of character.

