Couple sought by police after woman is stabbed on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a couple following an altercation and stabbing outside a home on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m Sunday in the 300 block of Albert Street, which is located not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road.

According to police, several people were drinking at the home when three people walked by the house and began arguing with one of the women. That's when, police said, a fight ensued between the couple and the victim, with the victim ultimately being stabbed multiple times.

The couple then fled the scene following the stabbing, police said.

The victim, an unidentified woman in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

Police said they are continuing to search for the suspects and that their investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

