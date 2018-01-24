Court records: Fugitive with multiple warrants had history of evading arrest

SAN ANTONIO - John Alvear, 32, faces two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant with bonds totaling $200,000 and an additional $25,000 bond for evading arrest while he's hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Alvear was shot three times Monday by some agents with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after he had led them on a short chase. He had driven off after they tried to serve him with three outstanding warrants at a motel on Austin Highway. A spokesman with the San Antonio Police Department said Monday that officers had tried to serve him those warrants on Friday, but he got away.

Court records show Alvear has a long and varied criminal history, including two previous charges of evading arrest in 2014 and 2015. He was charged with resisting arrest in 2002 and had two previous charges of assault bodily injury-married in 2009 and 2012, as well as a charge of family assault in 2015.

In April 2017, Alvear was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he and a female companion tried to rob a house on West Olmos Drive. But when Alvear saw the resident had a shotgun, police said, he pointed a pistol at the man, who then opened fire, injuring Alvear and his companion.

Police at the time said the wounded couple drove off, but then stopped so that Alvear could buy some chocolate milk. They ended up at a private hospital on Interstate 10, where they were treated initially.

One of the outstanding warrants that the task force had with them Monday stemmed from the incident last April, two other warrants were for one of the previous charges of evading arrest and the 2015 charge of family assault.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.