Courtroom filled with emotion following man's 65-year prison sentence in drug-deal murder

SAN ANTONIO - Tears and an emotional courtroom outburst marked convicted killer Joseph Alvarado's sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Alvarado, 25, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the slaying of Tarik Ross on March 6, 2018.

The men had arranged to meet in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive, where Ross was to sell Alvarado some marijuana, according to witness testimony during Alvarado's trial in August.

But instead of producing cash for the sale, the witnesses testified that Alvarado pulled a gun and fired several shots into Ross' car.

Two other men were with Alvarado, witnesses said, and were planning to join him in the robbery.

Ross' mother, Larhonda Ross, addressed Alvarado following sentencing.

"I hope one day that I get my faith back and I can pray for you," she said. "But I can't pray for you right now."

"Tarik was my everything. He was my world," Larhonda Ross said.

Alvarado's attorney, David Woodard, did not call any witnesses during the hearing. He asked that Judge Jennifer Pena sentence Alvarado to from 20 to 25 years in prison, tracking the sentences of two co-defendants who had pleaded guilty as part of plea arrangements.

"We feel that life is appropriate because we have heard nothing mitigating," said prosecutor Kristina Escalona.

