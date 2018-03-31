Cousin on East Side murder suspect: ‘You were the judge and jury and executioner'

SAN ANTONIO - Grieving parents continue to mourn their 47-year-old son who was stabbed to death March 10 on the East Side.

Keith Bradley, 47, is now the second child his parents have had to bury.

“Keith was great. You needed help, he was there to help you,” said Val Menefee, Bradley's cousin.

Menefee described her cousin as a caring man. He worked at the San Antonio State Hospital and was born and raised in the Alamo City. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and later attended an art academy.

Bradley was found dead at an East Side motel on East Commerce Street. San Antonio police said they found stab wounds in his chest.

“No one deserves to die, especially a tragic death,” Menefee said.

Two weeks later, there was a break in the murder case.

“Our blessing was the day before his services, seeing on the news that they had arrested someone,” Menefee said.

Michael Rene Johnson, 54, was arrested and charged with murder.

“I never wish harm on anyone. If you're the responsible party, let the judge and the jury be your trial, because you didn't even allow him a chance, if there was an issue, for him to be tried. You were the judge and jury and executioner,” Menefee said.

Bradley leaves behind a son, a sister and his parents. His cousin said she’ll miss the close relationship they had, which started when they were children.

“Now it'll be, ‘Let’s visit his grave to celebrate him,’” Menefee said.

Johnson denies taking part in the crime. He’s in the Bexar County Jail awaiting a formal indictment, and his bond is set at $100,000.

