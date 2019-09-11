Cousins involved in machete attack had history of fighting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men who San Antonio police said are cousins and were involved in a machete attack early Wednesday morning have a history of fighting with each other.

One of the men was arrested and the other is in a hospital recovering from his wounds after their latest battle turned bloody.

Police found the 54-year-old victim around 4:30 a.m. near the back door of an apartment behind a home in the 900 block of West Malone. The man was bloody and suffering from multiple cuts on his head and body. He was rushed to University Hospital.

First Report: Police say man attacked cousin with machete during booze-fueled fight

Investigators at the scene told KSAT 12 News that he and his 45-year-old cousin had been up all night drinking. At some point, they began to argue and got into a fight.

Police said the younger cousin picked up a machete and began "hacking away" at the victim.

His saving grace was that the blade on the giant knife was a bit dull, police said.

More from KSAT.com:

SAPD: Man caught masturbating on video outside Peter Piper Pizza arrested

Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship with female student

The suspect also appeared to have blood from minor injuries when he was led out in handcuffs but he didn't require hospitalization.

After being questioned by a detective, he was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.