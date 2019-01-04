Get ready to chow down at Cowboy Breakfast

SAN ANTONIO - It's almost that time of the year again for the annual Cowboy Breakfast, which unofficially kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

More than 30,000 people are expected to invade Cowboys Dancehall parking lot Jan. 25 to enjoy free breakfast and live music. This year's music lineup includes Freddie Cruz and the Noble Outlaws.

This year's menu includes:

20,000 servings of picante sauce by Simply Fresco

15,000 cups of What’s Brewing coffee

12,000 Kiolbassa chorizo and egg tacos

10,000 Rudy's BBQ beef tacos

8,000 Pioneer biscuits and Kiolbassa sausages

8,000 bacon and egg tacos

5,000 potato and egg tacos

5,000 Kiolbassa Sausage wraps

5,000 pints of Oak Farms milk and orange juice

2,500 servings of Pioneer biscuits and gravy

The Wounded Warrior Cowboy Breakfast Taco delivery will take place Jan. 24, when Cowboy Breakfast volunteers will deliver 3,000 tacos to Wounded Warriors.

