CPS Energy crews headed to East Coast to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of CPS Energy workers are on their way to the East Coast to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Sixty-five crew members left the Eastside service center Wednesday morning in a convoy that included some 30 trucks.

The workers are set to meet with employees of Jacksonville Electric Authority in Florida.

RELATED: CPS Energy to send crews to Florida after Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian skirts Florida, Georgia coasts

From there, it will be determined where their services are needed.

Their main duties will include restoring electricity to homes and businesses in the path of the storm.

That could include locations in Florida, Georgia and beyond.

Just before they got on the road, crew members attended a briefing with management, including President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.

She reminded them to keep safety in mind as they work to help others.

The crew members, who volunteered for the assignment, are expected to be gone up to two weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.