SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy contractors will close traffic lanes as they prepare a site for a San Antonio Water System project that will soon begin.

Lane closures will occur from Wednesday through Saturday at 1013 Castroville Road and South General McMullen Drive.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Workers will turn off a natural gas main to allow crews to make repairs, but natural gas service to residents and businesses won’t be affected.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.