CPS Energy holding public hearing on climate action and adaption plan

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy's Board of Trustees are holding a public hearing Monday to get input on its SA Climate Ready: Climate Action and Adaptation plan.

The public input session starts at 6 p.m.

The plan (CAAP) focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting San Antonio to the effects of climate change.

The public hearing will start first with a community fair at the Villita Assembly Building at 5 p.m.

The press release said its customers can learn about energy conservation and rebates.

