News

CPS Energy holding public hearing on climate action and adaption plan

Public input session starts at 6 p.m. at Villita Assembly Building

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy's Board of Trustees are holding a public hearing Monday to get input on its SA Climate Ready: Climate Action and Adaptation plan.

The public input session starts at 6 p.m.

More News Headlines

The plan (CAAP) focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting San Antonio to the effects of climate change.

The public hearing will start first with a community fair at the Villita Assembly Building at 5 p.m. 

The press release said its customers can learn about energy conservation and rebates.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.