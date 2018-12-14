CPS Energy payments, services to be unavailable during system upgrade

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is warning its customers some services may be unavailable and payments will not be accepted over the weekend due to a system upgrade.

Officials said the energy company is performing a system upgrade that will start around 7 p.m. Friday and end at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The services affected will be related to its customer service centers, call center, online services and payment locations.

CPS said it will not be able to accept any payments during that time, which includes phone, online or kiosk services.

Customer service centers will resume regular hours Monday morning.

Anyone who needs to report a gas or electric emergency can call 210-353-HELP or 800-870-1006.

