CPS Energy: Power outage impacts airport, the Quarry, Whataburger headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - Update 1:05 p.m. -

Power has been restored at the San Antonio International Airport.

---

Original Story:

A power outage is affecting operations at the San Antonio International Airport.

A tweet from the airport's account said the cause of the outage has not been determined.

CPS Energy officials said the airport isn't the only major business affected. The outage has impacted about 500 residential and commercial customers, including portions of the Quarry shopping center and Whataburger headquarters.

CPS Energy is investigating the cause.

