CPS Energy prepares for potential power outages due to winter storm

SAN ANTONIO - A dramatic weather change in the forecast for Monday night has South Central Texas under a winter storm watch from midnight Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CPS Energy crews are on stand-by as the potential for power outages rises and temperatures dip.

“With freezing temperatures and drizzle, the potential for outages is likely due to ice building up on power lines and tree limbs resulting in possible downed power lines,” Rudy Garza, senior vice president of distribution services and operations, said.

CPS Energy is offering these tips to customers to help them stay warm and safe:

• Keep thermostat set between 68 to 70 degrees.

• Avoid using large energy consuming appliances between the hours of 3 - 7 p.m.

• Bundle up: Wearing warm, comfortable clothing is the easiest and least expensive way to stay warm indoors.

• Reverse the direction of ceiling fans and run them in reverse to push hot air down.

• Close curtains and lower blinds to prevent heat from escaping. This will provide an extra barrier to heat loss and helps add insulation and reduce drafts.

• Make sure cell phones, tablets and laptops are fully charged.

• Do not use a gas or electric oven or stove top for heating.

• Gather essential supplies needed during an outage, including flashlight, batteries, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

• Report unsafe situations: stay away from any downed power lines and report them immediately by calling CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357).

There is a degree of uncertainty as to the extent of the impacts of the weather, and this extent will be heavily dependent upon if and where moderate to heavy bands of ice occur.

