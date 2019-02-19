CPS Energy seeks public input to formulate plan to reduce carbon footprint

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy wants its customers to help it formulate a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.

About 40 people were set to speak at a public meeting with the board of trustees at La Villita on Monday.

The meeting was part of the utility's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, in cooperation with the city of San Antonio’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and create a cleaner environment.

John Moreno, with CPS Energy, said the utility is taking several steps to introduce more clean energy plans, but change cannot happen overnight.

CPS Energy officials want the customers to speak up and decide how they would like the utility to operate.

“What are we doing for the next 20, 30 years that’s going to help San Antonio and CPS Energy attain and stay within EPA regulations that we’re not only setting the pace but looking at leaders when it comes to new technology,” he said.

The energy company expects to open a $16 million solar facility this summer near Highway 151 and Military Drive on the Southwest Research Institute property.

The 48-acre facility will produce 10 megawatts of energy. One megawatt serves about 200 people. The facility will also have battery storage.

CPS Energy has a diverse portfolio that includes solar and wind energy.

Christina Mann, with the Sierra Club, was one of those who spoke at the meeting, urging the utility to do away with coal and fossil fuel use. She said it’s an important time in San Antonio, because people get a chance to have a say in the matter.

“What we are seeing today is the realization that the community understands that they get to be a part of that, too. I think San Antonio can be a clean energy leader well into the future,” Mann said.

The city will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Library to get input on its draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

