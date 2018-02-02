CPS Energy sending employees to Puerto Rico to help with power restoration

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is sending two of its employees to help with power restoration in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, the company said Friday.

The two employees, Larry Aguayo, a construction manager and Manuel Gonzalez, a senior safety manager, will join other electric utility employees from across the nation in helping the island to restore power to its citizens.

The pair fly out of San Antonio International Airport and join both Austin Energy and Salt River Project to help guide and coordinate ongoing initiatives to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid.

The team will assist with safety as well as materials and supplies distribution while on the island.

The pair said they are honored to share their expertise in the field and help bring power back to the area.

