CPS Energy work could affect Thursday morning commute on Babcock, Callaghan

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy work could affect Thursday's early morning commute for drivers who take Babcock or Callaghan Roads near Loop 410.

Crews are working to span high voltage electric lines across Babcock Road. For safety, crews will be intermittently closing both directions of Babcock Road between Loop 410 and Callaghan Road. Alternating lane closures could last between 5 and 15 minutes each through 6:30 a.m.

The work is not expected to cause any residential or commercial power interruptions.

