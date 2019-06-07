CPS Energy working to restore power following Thursday's storm

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy said its crews are working to restore power to customers currently affected by outages from Thursday’s storms.

A press release said winds along with heavy rain, hail and lightning strikes affected power to more than 57,000 customers during the storm's peak. Presently, there are 22,000 customers without power.

CPS Energy said nearly 230,000 customers experienced either a momentary or sustained outage due to the storm and that crews responded to over 430 wire down reports throughout the city.

"CPS Energy crews worked diligently overnight and will continue to work until power is restored to all of our customers,” said Rudy Garza, senior vice president of Distribution Services & Operations for CPS Energy. “Downed tree limbs posed challenges to our crews’ mobility in some areas but we are working to restore power to those still impacted. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding while our crews work quickly and safely to restore power.”

CPS Energy also shared the following information related to restoration efforts:

Please be safe around downed power lines, do not touch them. Keep your family and pets away from any downed lines.

Please drive safely around our working crews. Slow down around working crews to ensure everyone’s safety.

CPS Energy called in an additional 300 crew members to support a total of 500 dedicated team members who worked throughout the night to support our customers.

While crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible, customers will experience extended outages into the day.

