Baby King Jay's siblings to be returned to grandparents, judge rules

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: Children’s Court Judge Richard Garcia has ruled that the maternal grandparents of baby King Jay Davila will get the child’s five siblings back.

Garcia ordered four boys be returned from Child Protective Services custody immediately and an infant sibling to be returned by the weekend.

(Previously)

Child Protective Services on Monday removed four siblings of King Jay Davila from the custody of the boy's grandparents after a Bexar County judge signed off on an affidavit for removal.

The four boys, who Child Protective Services said range in age from 2 to 8 years old, were removed from their maternal grandparents' custody around 4 p.m.

Aside from the boys being siblings to King Jay, Mary Walker, a spokeswoman for CPS, said "there are no additional ties to his particular case."

Walker also confirmed that a newborn was removed May 10 from the custody of Jasmine Gonzales, King Jay's mother.

While officials with Eagle Flight Advocacy and Outreach, a group working with the grandparents, said that the grandparents speak little English and did not fully understand what was going on during the removal, Walker said a bilingual CPS worker whose first language is Spanish "was specifically sent with the assigned caseworker to translate and to answer any questions from the grandparents."

She said the agency removes children from homes "when there is a genuine and strong belief that children may be at imminent risk" but did not elaborate on the circumstances of their removal.

Walker said a hearing will be held May 23 to review what caused the removal and "to determine if the children will remain in CPS care."

