CPS scrambles to fix outages on hottest day of 2019 so far

SAN ANTONIO - With all hands on deck Friday, CPS Energy crews worked to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses on the hottest day of the year.

Wind, hail and rain battered San Antonio Thursday, leaving more than 57,000 customers without power. By 10:45 a.m. Friday, an online map still showed more than 17,000 customers without power or, by extension, air conditioning.

With temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s, that was inconvenient and uncomfortable for those affected.

"Can you imagine what it's like in there without air, without electricity? No lights, no air. There's nothing in that apartment," said Roy Roper, sitting outside his apartment building Friday morning.

CPS Energy spokesman Daniel Segura said the utility had brought in everyone possible to help with clean up and repair.

"Any available crew that we have, contractors, getting them out here, hundreds and hundreds of crew members out here getting the job done," Segura said.

A little after 6:30 p.m., the outage map showed fewer than 12,000 customers still affected, and Segura said outages were expected to extend through Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.