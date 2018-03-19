CPS unveils new 'Smart Sniffer' vehicle that detects natural gas

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy on Mondayrevealed a new vehicle that detects natural gas that will be used in day-to-day operations.

A spokesperson for CPS Energy said Smart Sniffer technology has been installed in a 2017 Ford Explorer. The new technology is capable of identifying gas molecules as it travels through neighborhoods in San Antonio.

CPS Energy's President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said the SUV will help improve the quality of the environment.

"(The vehicle) helps us in terms of prevention, finding places we can do better maintenance and plan it out, be more efficient," Gold-Williams said. "And, we can also save our customers money."

Gold-Williams said CPS Energy hopes to acquire more Smart Sniffers. She said CPS Energy will also use the vehicles to educate students.

