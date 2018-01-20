Impact of crash causes utility pole to split

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a woman suffered minor injuries after she crashed her vehicle into a pole.

Police suspect the woman was speeding when she lost control of her vehicle near Babcock Road and Louis Pasteur Drive.

She crashed the car into a utility pole and the car was partially wrapped around it. The impact split the pole.

Police said the woman's foot was stuck in the vehicle and the car had to be cut open.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

