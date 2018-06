SAN ANTONIO - One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on the city's West Side.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of West Martin Street.

Police said a driver in a white Ford vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a black Dodge Charger.

Two people ran away from the Ford, which was reported stolen. They remain at large.

There was a family inside the home, but they are all expected to be OK.

