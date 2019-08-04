Crash sends car through Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A crash sent a car through the wall of a home on the Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police said one of the two vehicles involved in the crash was traveling north on New Laredo Highway when it collided with another vehicle turning from Kelsey Avenue.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to slam into a nearby house.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed in the case.

